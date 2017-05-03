Manitoba’s First Outlet Mall Opens to Shoppers

WINNIPEG — With the final signage secured on its large exterior, Outlet Collection Winnipeg is now open for business.

Manitoba’s only dedicated outlet shopping centre is a first for the local retail landscape, boasting 400,000-square-feet of discount fashion items and other wares at the corner of Kenaston Boulevard and Sterling Lyon Parkway.

The shopping centre opened Wednesday morning amid a ceremony with dignitaries, including Mayor Brian Bowman and Premier Brian Pallister.

“The opening of our Outlet Collection Winnipeg marks the cornerstone element in realizing the vision for the overall Seasons mixed-use development. Featuring many exciting retail, residential, hotel and entertainment offerings, Seasons will quickly become Winnipeg’s ‘go-to’ lifestyle destination,” said Blair Forster, president of Forster Project.

RELATED: Behind the scenes as Outlet Collection Winnipeg puts on the finishing touches

Up to 100 retailers call Outlet Collection Winnipeg home, including six big-name anchor tenants: DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse, F21 Red, Saks OFF 5TH, Old Navy, Nike and Winners.

Ivanhoe Cambridge, the company behind the $200 million project, said construction was on time and on budget.

Comments

comments