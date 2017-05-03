Media Chow Down in Bisons’ Wing-Eating Competition

You don’t normally need an excuse to eat chicken wings, but 42 of them? Sounds like a challenge!

The 12th annual University of Manitoba Bisons’ Wing Off contest on Wednesday pitted members of the media against each other in the form of pure gluttony.

Each contender was given five minutes to chow down on as many hot wings as possible.

The annual competition is held at Smitty’s Restaurant to wrap up the Bisons’ regular season.

This year’s winner, Adam West of HOT 100.5, is now a three-time champion by demolishing 42 wings.

Results:

Adam West — HOT 100.5 — 42

Russ Hobson — Global Winnipeg (two-time past champion) — 36

Travis Stewart — Peggy@99.1 — 33

Kris Jay — 99.9 BOB FM — 30

Big Marv — TSN 1290 — 25

Sarah Nick — Energy 106 — 20

Nathan Smith — Bison track and field — 20

Josh Magri — Bison track and field — 20

Comments

comments