Second Burton Cummings Concert Added for ‘Homegrown’ Show

A second Burton Cummings concert has been added for Saturday, September 23 due to overwhelming demand.

“The response has just been incredible to our confirmation of Burton’s attachment to this venue, and his commitment to support the theatre with live performances! Based on the immediate response, we are adding a second show,” said Kevin Donnelly, vice-president of venues and entertainment with True North Sports + Entertainment.

Cummings was already scheduled to play the Burton Cummings Theatre on Friday, September 22. The shows are part of a four-concert deal Cummings has agreed to do over the next 15 years at the venue carrying his name.

Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, May 5 at Ticketmaster starting at $49.50.

Proceeds will be reinvested into the building for upgrades and the installation of a new outdoor marquee.

Comments

comments