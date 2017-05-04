Police Investigating Five Overnight Fires in Winnipeg

Winnipeg police are probing five suspicious overnight fires set to four garages and a residence.

The first call came in at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday for a garage fire in the rear lane of Selkirk Avenue near Parr Street. That was followed by a fire to a vacant residence in the 1000 block of Redwood Avenue at 10:20 p.m.

Crews later responded to three more garage fires early Thursday in the 300 block of Bannerman Avenue, 300 block of Atlantic Avenue and 700 block of College Avenue.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.

The major crimes unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-2222 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

