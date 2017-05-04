Bombers’ Goossen Leading ‘Break the Silence’ Talk at St. Paul’s

Students at St. Paul’s High School will get a visit from Winnipeg Blue Bomber Matthias Goossen today.

Goossen is a trained ambassador of the Break the Silence on Violence Against Women program.

The Bombers’ centre is leading a presentation focussed on identifying risk factors for gender-based violence and the ways in which individuals can safely be more than bystanders when they see violence happening in their communities.

“Violence against women is a men’s issue, so we’re proud to see an all-boys school step up as our next participating school,” said Wade Miller, president and CEO of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The football club has hosted 20 presentations and 18 workshops in high schools across the province since the program’s launch in 2015.

— Staff

