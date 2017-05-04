Wesmen Athlete Selected to Canada’s Men’s Junior Volleyball Team

The University of Winnipeg Wesmen is sending second-year setter Mikael Clegg to play on Canada’s Men’s Junior Volleyball team.

Clegg will play in the U21 Pan Am Cup May 14-21 in Fort McMurray, Alberta.

“Mikael is another talented hard working product of Selkirk and University of Winnipeg volleyball programs. Jeff Scarcello, Mike Stephens, Dan Lother are all Wesmen alumni who have spent much time with Mikael in his development,” said Wesmen men’s volleyball head coach Larry McKay.

“Now he joins a long list of Wesmen to don the Team Canada jersey. We in the Wesmen program are all proud of Mikael’s selection.”

The Pan Am Cup tournament will also serve as the qualifier for the U21 FIVB World Championship in Czech Republic from June 23 to July 2. The Top NORCECA (North, Central America and Caribbean Volleyball Confederation) team and top CSV (South American Volleyball Confederation) side each earn a berth from this event for the U21 Worlds.

