Play Ball: Single Winnipeg Goldeyes Tickets on Sale Saturday

There’s nothing quite like a summer ball game at Shaw Park.

Individual tickets for the 2017 Winnipeg Goldeyes season go on sale Saturday, May 6 at 10 a.m.

Season tickets and 10-game mini packs will also be available for pick-up beginning at 10 a.m. from the Goldeyes box office.

Fans picking up their tickets can then stay at the park to take in the Goldeyes’ annual open house. The first 1,500 in attendance receive complimentary hot dogs, soft drinks, and chips. The open house includes the first official day of American Association spring training, guided tours of Shaw Park, and prize giveaways.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2017 season on May 18 on the road against the expansion Cleburne Railroaders. The Goldeyes’ 2017 home opener is Monday, May 29 against the Sioux Falls Canaries at Shaw Park.

Tickets are available at the Goldeyes box office, by calling 1-855-GOLDEYE (1-855-465-3393) or through Ticketmaster.

You can win tickets to any regular season Goldeyes’ game at Shaw Park. Keep an eye on our contests page in the coming weeks!

