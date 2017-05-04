Chad Brownlee, Glorious Sons to Play Red River Ex

This year’s Red River Ex will have something for everyone on stage, along with plenty of new attractions suited for the entire family.

Country artist Chad Brownlee makes his return to the Ex to play the main stage on June 23. The Glorious Sons and The Treble with Panicland will also crank out tunes during the annual summer fair.

Full concert lineup

Saturday, June 17 at 8 p.m.

The Glorious Sons

Sunday, June 18 at 8 p.m

April Wine

Monday, June 19 at 8 p.m.

Don’t Look Back, Boston Tribute Band

Tuesday, June 20 at 8 p.m.

The Treble and Panicland

Wednesday, June 21 at 8 p.m.

Hotel California, Eagles Tribute Band

Thursday, June 22 at 8 p.m.

River Town Saints with special guest David James

with special guest Friday, June 23 at 8 p.m.

Chad Brownlee

Saturday, June 24 at 8 p.m.

A.R. Cash, Johnny Cash Tribute

Sunday, June 25 at 2 & 4 p.m.

A Family Jamboree

Plenty of new attractions include the Moto Maniacs motorcycle daredevils, a butterfly exhibit, an inflatable city for kids, a firefighters challenge (June 17-18), and a new top-secret midway ride to be revealed at a later date.

The Ex is also getting in on the Canada 150 fun by hosting two fireworks shows on June 17 and 24.

Advance gate tickets are $10 and are available online, Giant Tiger, Safeway, Sobeys and Mac’s. Regular gate admission is $15. An all-you-can-ride pass is $38.85 and includes the price of admission. Children six and under are free.

ChrisD.ca is once again proud to be a media sponsor of this year’s Red River Ex. We will have tickets you can enter to win later this month on our contests page.

The Red River Ex runs June 16-25.

