Teens Hit with Pepper Spray in Assault Near St. John’s High School

WINNIPEG — Three teens were sent to hospital on Thursday when they were hit with pepper spray over the noon hour near St. John’s High School.

Officers were called to the school on Church Avenue at 12:45 p.m. after a male was assaulted in an adjacent park to the school. He was assisted into the school by staff and taken to hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Police say pepper spray was also used in the altercation, which hit three teens.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

— Staff

