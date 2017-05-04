Rapid Transit Moves East: Winnipeg’s Plan for Extending BRT

The City of Winnipeg is moving forward on the planned expansion of bus rapid transit to connect the eastern portion of the city.

The Eastern Corridor Study will aim to determine the best suitable route to connect downtown to eastern Winnipeg, as well as a plan for the Louise Bridge.

The study will also determine preferred locations for river crossings, identify transportation network improvements for pedestrians, cyclists, transit users and motorists, and plan neighbourhood development opportunities along the transit route, particularly at transit stops.

As with previous BRT development, the city is heavily turning to the public for the engagement process.

Several public workshops have been planned:

Oxford Heights Community Centre, 359 Dowling Avenue East

Monday, May 15

4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Monday, May 15 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Centennial Concert Hall, 555 Main Street

Tuesday, May 16

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, May 16 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Elmwood High School, 505 Chalmers Avenue

Tuesday, May 16

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, May 16 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. East Elmwood Community Centre, 490 Keenleyside Street

Wednesday, May 17

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Notre Dame Community Centre, 271 Avenue de la Cathedrale

Wednesday, May 17

4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Neeginan Centre, 181 Higgins Avenue

Thursday, May 18

4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The study is expected to be completed by spring 2018.

