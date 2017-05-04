Eight Outstanding Women Honoured at ‘Women of Distinction Awards’

By Tyler Sutherland

WINNIPEG — Some very special women have been honoured at the 41st annual Women of Distinction Awards.

The YMCA-YWCA awarded the distinctions on Wednesday evening, recognizing some of the 42 women nominated for their talent, achievement and innovation.

“It was an honour to celebrate the exceptional accomplishments of the nominees and recipients tonight. Hearing their stories of devotion, vision and transformative work was truly awe-inspiring,” said Susan Emerson with YMCA-YWCA of Winnipeg.

And the winners are…

Buffy Handel — Arts, Culture & Heritage

Trudy Lavallee — Business, Professions & Trades

Sharon Redsky — Community Champion

Dr. Diane Clare — Education, Training & Mentorship

Dr. Joanne Embree — Science, Technology & Research

Aly Raposo — Young Woman of Distinction

Abigail Olfert — 2017 Prairie Award of Promise Scholarship

Mirha Zohair — 2017 Gerrie Hammond Memorial Award of Promise Scholarship

In addition, the Eira “Babs” Friesen Lifetime Achievement Award was awarded to Jo Wright, a retired United Way fundraiser and long-time supporter of women’s right and equality in the community.

Proceeds from the YMCA-YWCA Women of Distinction Gala at the RBC Convention Centre help provide funds for a variety of YMCA-YWCA of Winnipeg programs.

