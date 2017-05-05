Brandon Police Set Up Safe Zone to Complete Online Transactions

Brandon police have designated a portion of their parking lot as a safe transaction exchange zone for buyers and sellers to complete purchases.

The zone is under video surveillance 24/7 and provides a safe area where citizens can meet to complete transactions, such as those initiated on Kijiji or Facebook.

Police have installed signage in the northwest corner of 1020 Victoria Avenue. However, they say any part of the visitor parking lot is acceptable to conduct business and is well-lit at night to provide extra protection to the public.

Police say if you intend to pursue a meeting to purchase or sell an advertised item from any individual you don’t know, be cautious and don’t provide personal or financial information.

