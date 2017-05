The body of a man was found inside a home after it erupted in flames Thursday morning just east of Deleau, Manitoba.

Firefighters and emergency crews responded to a residence in the RM of Sifton on Highway 2 at around 6:30 a.m.

RCMP say the victim was the 62-year-old resident of the home. Foul play is not suspected.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

