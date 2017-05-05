Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Raleigh Street

ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

Winnipeg Police CrestA 60-year-old man died Thursday night when the motorcycle he was riding struck a ditch.

The accident happened at around 9:40 p.m. in the area of Raleigh Street and Edison Avenue.

The driver was taken to hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Police say the motorcycle had been travelling northbound on Raleigh Street when it crossed the roadway and entered the ditch.

Police are looking to speak with any witnesses to the crash. If you have information, call investigators at (204) 986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

