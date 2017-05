John Blumberg Golf Course will open for another playing season after the city secured an operator.

The golf course’s future was in limbo earlier this spring when its long-term operating contract with the city was terminated in January.

The course at 4540 Portage Avenue will open to golfers on Friday, May 12.

Tee times can be booked at DriveTheBall.com or by calling the clubhouse at (204) 986-3490.

