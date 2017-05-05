Price Chopper to Close, Laying Off 60 People

WINNIPEG — About 60 people have received layoff notices at the Price Chopper grocery store.

Signs outside the Stafford and Pembina Highway location indicate the store will close its doors on May 20.

North West Company purchased the store three years ago and told the CBC it is no longer profitable.

Grocery wars have been heating up in Winnipeg in recent years with the merger of Safeway and Sobeys, and the addition of Save-On-Foods as a new competitive player to the market.

Price Chopper, as its name indicates, was known to shoppers for its discounted prices.

— Staff

Comments

comments