Tickets to ‘Table for 1200 More’ Going on Sale

It’s one of the hottest events of the summer and perhaps the most Instagrammed dinner event in Winnipeg.

Table for 1200 More is June 3 at a secret location, bringing together 1,200 Winnipeggers for a pop-up dinner with only one-hour advance notice.

Tickets for StorefrontMB’s fourth annual event go on sale this Sunday between 10 a.m. and noon at Deer + Almond (85 Princess Street).

Table for 1200 More highlights the city’s emerging design scene by bringing together architecture, design, and the culinary arts to create an evening of entertainment and stimulating conversation in a unique setting.

As always, dinner guests are asked to dress in all white while they dine on meals prepared by local chefs Mandel Hitzer (Deer + Almond) and Ben Kramer.

Tickets are limited to four per person and usually sell out quickly. Prices are $95 per person or $50 for students. Cash and credit are accepted.

Comments

comments