Manitoba Hydro is cutting power to an area in south Winnipeg on Sunday morning to perform maintenance on the electrical distribution system.

The outage will affect approximately 640 customers in the Niakwa and Southdale areas at 12:01 a.m. for about 30 minutes.

Hydro says the preemptive work will reduce the possibility of equipment failure and longer, unplanned outages.

— Staff

