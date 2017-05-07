Compost Awareness Week: How to Get Involved

Do you compost? Green Action Centre thinks you should.

Today marks the start of International Compost Awareness Week, where a campaign encouraging Canadiansto reduce their household waste will run May 7-13.

Green Action Centre, a non-profit Winnipeg organization meant to promote greener and better living, will be hosting free compost presentations this month for anyone interested in becoming involved.

Composting can reduce such waste by up to 40 percent and cut down on greenhouse gas emissions.

The easiest way to begin composting is by collecting food scraps such as fruits, veggies, eggshells, coffee grounds, yard waste and other items in your house like hair, napkins and tissues and start a compost pile.

Finished compost can make nutrient-rich natural fertilizer that replenishes the soil of plants and gardens.

