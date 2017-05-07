Blue Bombers Look to Get into the Soccer Business

By David Klassen

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are turning their attention to a different kind of “football” in hopes of getting in on a future Canadian Premier League franchise.

The Winnipeg Football Club is part of 10 groups in Canada hoping to establish a professional soccer team to compete in a future Tier 1 FIFA-sanctioned soccer league.

“For the past 18 months, we have been working with the group that is spearheading this venture and have indicated our interest in founding a club here in Manitoba,” said WFC president and CEO Wade Miller.

The team would play at Investors Group Field, the current home of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers

“We know from hosting the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup that this community has a passion for the sport,” added Miller. “There has been a lot of work done behind the scenes to move this endeavour forward.”

League play could begin as early as the fall of 2018. Further updates on a potential soccer team for Winnipeg will be provided on the Blue Bombers’ website.

