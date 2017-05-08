Chris Jericho at Club Regent in August

“I’m from Winnipeg, you idiot! That’s what wrestler Chris Jericho might yell at you if you tell him to go back to Toronto.

The proud former ‘Pegger, sports entertainer, musician, writer, and podcaster is coming back to his hometown on August 25 for a live show at Club Regent Event Centre.

Jericho will be joined by guests Cyrus and Lance Storm for “The Words of Jericho.”

Outside of the ring, Jericho hosts the hugely popular “Talk Is Jericho” podcast that has amassed more than 190 million downloads.

Tickets to the show go on sale Thursday, May 11 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster starting at $25. VIP tickets are $100.

