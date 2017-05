A man was sent to hospital in critical condition Sunday after being shot in the area of Mountain Avenue and Aikins Street.

Emergency personnel arrived at approximately 6:45 a.m. to find a 25-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the mid-body.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact them at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

