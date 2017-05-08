Clerk Injured in Windsor Park Convenience Store Robbery

The clerk of a Windsor Park convenience store was taken to hospital Saturday morning after being robbed.

Three men entered the store in the 1000 block of Autumnwood Drive at around 7 a.m and soon made off with money and merchandise.

A witness called Winnipeg police, who soon arrived with the K9 unit and tracked the suspects to a nearby apartment building in the same block.

The employee was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Three suspects, all from Winnipeg, were arrested and have been charged with robbery-related offences:

Scott Jason Gibbs , 26

, 26 John Edward Hornbrook , 33

, 33 Kevin James William, 35

They remain in custody.

—

Police are also crediting the K9 unit with help tracking down a robbery suspect in a separate incident on Sunday in the 800 block of Cavalier Drive.

A convenience store was robbed at around 2 a.m., where the suspect made off with money and merchandise.

Police tracked him to the 400 block of Hillary Crescent and made an arrest.

Troy Dean Dumas, 22, of Winnipeg, has been charged with robbery and disguise with intent.

