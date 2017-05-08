Winnipeg’s Curbside Giveaway Weekend May 13-14

You know all that unwanted stuff in your house that collected dust over the winter? Somebody will take it off your hands for you.

The City of Winnipeg’s annual spring curbside giveaway weekend is May 13-14, providing an opportunity to place unwanted items at the curb.

Label each item with a “free” sticker or sign, indicating its ripe for the taking. Store items out of sight that you don’t want to give away and remove leftover items by dusk on Sunday.

Such goods could include books, CDs, DVDs, electronics, yard and gardening tools, kitchen gadgets, unwanted gifts, clothing, and construction material, for example.

The city kindly asks that you refrain from giving away unsafe items, and anything that may harbour bed bugs, such as mattresses, furniture, or bedding.

