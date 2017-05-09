Beck, Broken Social Scene Headline Winnipeg’s Interstellar Rodeo

WINNIPEG — It will be the first Beck has played in Manitoba when the rock musician appears at this year’s Interstellar Rodeo music festival.

He’s just one of many additional acts making up the 2017 lineup, alongside Broken Social Scene, Shakey Graves and Father John Misty.

Also on the bill:

Rheostatics

Aloe Blacc

Marty Stuart

Sarah Slean

Adia Victoria

Yola Carter

Danny Michel

Terra Lightfoot

The Dead South

Whitney Rose

Leonard Sumner

Interstellar Rodeo takes place August 18-20 at The Forks. Weekend passes go on sale Wednesday, May 10 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Comments

comments