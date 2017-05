A “highly intoxicated” Brandon woman was arrested early Tuesday after entering the wrong house and passing out on the homeowner’s couch.

Police say a resident called 911 at around 4 a.m. after being woken by a noise in the 800 block of 13th Street.

The homeowner found her front door open and the woman passed out.

The 25-year-old was arrested for breach of the peace and housed at the Brandon Correctional Centre until she was sober.

No damage was reported.

