Kind of a Big Dill: Winnipeg Businesses Give Back

WINNIPEG — Two local businesses are coming together for a dill-icious fundraiser in support of Winnipeg Harvest.

Coal and Canary Candle Company and Crampton’s Market are celebrating International Pickle Week with a party on May 26 called “Kind of a Big Dill.”

The event at Crampton’s will see the launch of a limited edition pickle-scented candle for one day with all proceeds going to the food bank.

“Winnipeg has been so supportive of Coal and Canary, we want to take any chance we can get to give back to the community. There is nothing better than Winnipeggers helping other Winnipeggers in need,” said Amanda Buhse, co-owner of Coal and Canary.

Crampton’s Market will match all donations purchased at their market by the pound that day. People can also donate cash or buy a candle for the cause.

“Winnipeg has supported Crampton’s Market for 20 years now! We are thrilled to host this event and celebrate the generosity for which this city is famous for,” added Erin Crampton, owner of Crampton’s Market.

The party runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

— Staff

