Manitoba Talks East-West Power Grid; Says It Has Clean Energy to Help Neighbours

By The Canadian Press

REGINA – Manitoba’s growth, enterprise and trade minister says there’s a lot of work to do on building east-west transmission lines if provinces are going to buy and sell electricity from each other.

Cliff Cullen told the Energy Council of Canada western conference that Manitoba will have extra capacity with new hydro generation projects coming online and that could help other provinces.

The idea of developing an east-west transmission grid has long been talked about as a way to be bring energy reliability to Canadians.

But Cullen says money has been stopping its creation and that’s why the federal government needs to be at the table for the discussions.

The federal government says Natural Resources Canada has formed regional dialogues with the western provinces and the Atlantic provinces, each consisting of ministry representatives and electric utilities.

Saskatchewan Energy Minister Dustin Duncan says his province is interested in getting electricity from Manitoba, but he notes that an east-west grid is a complex and expensive project.

