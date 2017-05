A 31-year-old man was shot in the lower body Tuesday morning when he answered his front door.

Police say it happened at around 2:45 a.m. in the first 100 block of Agate Bay in Windsor Park.

He was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

