Winnipeg Launches Interactive Map for Parks, Their Amenities

A new data-driven website has been launched by the City of Winnipeg to make it easier to find parks and open spaces in the city.

The interactive map, both desktop and mobile friendly, also includes amenities and features offered at each specific park a user seeks out.

Whether you’re looking for space to have a family BBQ, run, play some soccer or walk your dog in an off-leash area, the map provides locations around the city offering such features based on a user’s input.

For park space that may require advanced booking, such as a recreational sports league, citizens can call (204) 986-7469.

