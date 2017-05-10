Wesmen Basketball Recruits Sisler’s Don Dayrit

Sisler Spartans’ Don Dayrit has committed to the University of Wesmen men’s basketball team.

The 6’0″ guard is a Winnipeg native and averaged 27.9 points and four rebounds per game while connecting on 48 percent from the field and 84 percent from the free throw line.

“We are excited to welcome Don to the program,” said head coach Mike Raimbault. “He had a stellar high school career, was well coached, and has an exciting future ahead.”

Dayrit will start with the Wesmen in the 2017-18 Canada West season this September.

