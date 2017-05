RCMP in Manitoba handed out 310 tickets for distracted drivers in April as part of Distracted Driving Month.

That’s up from 175 cell phone tickets issued during the same time period in 2016.

Of those ticketed last month, two drivers were found to be impaired.

Using your cell phone while driving carries a penalty of $203.80 and five demerits in Manitoba.

RCMP are reminding the public to keep their attention on the road for the safety of themselves and others.

— Staff

