Manitoba Museum Offering Sleepover with Dinos

How would you like to wake up underneath a Tyrannosaurus rex glaring down at you?

In its first public sleepover event, the Manitoba Museum is closing the doors and turning down the lights for “DinoSnores: A Night at the Museum.”

The event coincides with the museum’s upcoming summer exhibit, World’s Giant Dinosaurs, opening May 19.

“For several years the museum has offered large groups the MuZZZeum Sleepover experience, but we’ve never offered it to the general public,” said Mike Jensen, programs supervisor.

Families will enjoy a pizza dinner, snacks, and a continental breakfast in the morning. Crafts, interactive storytelling and a mystery scavenger hunt will keep guests busy in the evening hours. A special walk through the darkened museum galleries with only a flashlight will follow. Those too excited to sleep can grab some popcorn and enjoy a screening of “Night at the Museum” in the auditorium.

DinoSnores is June 3. Tickets are available until May 30 at ManitobaMuseum.ca. Prices are $79 for adults and $49 for children. Discounts are available to museum members.

