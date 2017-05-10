Piaf! The Show Playing The Burt in October

Piaf! The Show is coming to the Burton Cummings Theatre this fall.

The production on October 5 is a musical celebration of the life and music of the legendary French chanteuse, Edith Piaf.

In two 45-minute acts, the show narrates the rags-to-riches story of the Parisian singer’s career through her unforgettable songs, complemented by a visual tapestry of previously unreleased photographs and images of famous Parisian locations of the Edith Piaf era.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 18 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster starting at $39.50.

