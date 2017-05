WINNIPEG — Seven at-risk youth were located this week and taken to safe destinations as part of Project Return.

The Winnipeg police, in partnership with Street Reach, initiated the joint project May 8-9 to protect youth at risk of being sexually exploited.

One man was arrested for purchasing sexual services.

Police also checked 57 locations known to be frequented by high-risk missing youth.

One of the youths located was arrested for breach of probation.

— Staff

