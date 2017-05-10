Man in Steinbach Follows Girl Home from School, Stands in Her Yard with Camera

By Sarah Klein

An alarming situation unfolded Tuesday in Steinbach, Manitoba when a nine-year-old girl was followed home from school by a suspicious man.

The girl arrived home from Elmdale School at around 4 p.m. when a man approached her on Maplewood Street and attempted to persuade her to come with him.

He stood in the yard of the residence with a camera and attempted to get her to unlock her doors and come with him.

The girl refused and her parents alerted police.

The suspect is described as a stocky man in his 40’s or 50’s with grey/brown hair. He was wearing a red T-shirt, jeans, and black shoes. He was driving an older model brown or tan car with four doors.

RCMP are reminding parents with concerns to review safety guidelines with their children.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Steinbach RCMP at (204) 326-4452 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Comments

comments