H&M Opening in Kildonan Place on May 18

WINNIPEG — Swedish fashion retailer H&M will open its second city location in Kildonan Place Shopping Centre on May 18.

The addition is part of the mall’s recently expanded wing, which will also house Marshalls and HomeSense (opening May 16).

The retailer has hired approximately 35 employees for the new store.

As part of its opening, H&M has partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Winnipeg. Customers who bring in garments and textiles to be recycled will receive $5 off their purchase and be entered to win a $150 H&M gift card.

The store opens at 11 a.m. and the first 300 shoppers in line will receive an H&M Access to Fashion Pass, valued for up to $300.

KP’s expansion will also see Urban Planet, MasterMind Toys, West 49 and Cutting Edge Cutlery Co.

