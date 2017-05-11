Manitoba’s Parks, Campgrounds Set to Open for the Season

By Sarah Klein

Another camping season is about to get underway in Manitoba as provincial parks open their gates to visitors ahead of the May long weekend.

Some recreational areas will open on Friday, with all provincial campgrounds set to open on May 19.

Visitors will likely notice improvements at a handful of locations, including at Manipogo, Rainbow Beach and St. Malo campgrounds, which have added additional electrical sites.

Other upgrades include:

• new family group-use campsites at Rainbow Beach and Blue Lakes campgrounds within the group-use area;

• all showers have been converted to pay showers at St. Malo campground;

• six new yurts at Paint Lake this spring and six new yurts to open later this summer at Tulabi Falls; and

• the new campground entrance for Kiche Manitou Campground (Spruce Woods) is open at the south end of the campground.

May long weekend is liquor-free in all campgrounds, group-use areas and yurts, and at cabins at Camp Morton and Hecla/Grindstone provincial parks.

Fishing season opens Saturday, May 13 in the southern division and Saturday, May 20 in the northwest and north central divisions.

Comments

comments