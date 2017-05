Selkirk RCMP are considering the fire that destroyed the Paddlewheel Princess boat on Tuesday as suspicious.

Emergency crews were called to the Red River just north of Selkirk at around 6:40 a.m.

No one was injured in the blaze and the Office of the Fire Commissioner is also investigating.

The historic Paddlewheel Princess was constructed in 1966.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Selkirk RCMP at (204) 482-1222 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

