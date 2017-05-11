Winnipeg’s Mosquito Risk Low, But Eyes Are on the Weather

WINNIPEG — The city’s mosquito situation is being kept at bay at the moment, but some precipitation in the forecast could quickly elevate trap count numbers.

Ken Nawolsky, superintendent of insect control, says his department has concluded one round of its spring larviciding program, before going back to revisit the sites.

“Spring adult nuisance mosquitoes have emerged in very small numbers,” he said.

As of Thursday, the city-wide New Jersey light trap count was 0. The Adulticiding Factor Analysis (AFA) rating remains at Low. The Insect Control Branch is closely monitoring the AFA conditions.

Residents are once again reminded to dump and drain any standing water on their property to reduce the risk of larvae hatching.

The city is also launching its forest tent caterpillar control program on Sunday, May 14 at 9:30 p.m., weather permitting. Tree spraying will be carried out in insect management areas 43 and 51.

“Current surveillance information indicates that the forest tent caterpillar larvae are feeding on the leaves causing many small holes known as ‘shot hole’ damage,” said Nawolsky. “Winnipeggers can expect to see a significant amount of forest tent caterpillars throughout the city this May and June based on surveillance information.

