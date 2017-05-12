Second Arrest in Fatal Donald Street Drive-By Shooting

WINNIPEG — A second person has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting on Donald Street last November.
Edmonton man Theodoros Belayneh, 32, died when he was shot in the vehicle he was riding in on November 26, 2016.
A second victim was also shot during the incident but survived.
Julian Donally Telfer, 30, of Winnipeg has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.
Winnipeg police previously arrested 23-year-old Paige Crossman and charged her with a number of offences.
Telfer remains in custody.
— Staff