Downtown Winnipeg Tours Return with Wine

The popular downtown Winnipeg tours are back for another season and will offer up some bubbly for its guests to kick things off.

The Winnipeg Wine Tour tonight signals the start of the busy tour schedule put together by the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ, showcasing all the tastes and flavours that downtown restaurants have to offer.

While most tours usually run during the summer months, the Biz is now extending the tours on a year-round basis.

Special tours this year include Our Doors Open edition of the Breakfast Club Tour, the Nuit Blanche edition of the Moveable Feast Tour, and a new partnership with local downtown art galleries for the second wine tour on June 23.

Upcoming Downtown Tours:

Winnipeg Wine Tour – May 12

Tap In Tour – May 17

Patio Crawl Tour – May 18

Breakfast Club Tour (Our Doors Open) – May 28

Moveable Feast Tour (Bike Week) – June 20

For the complete tour schedule, visit DowntownWinnipegTours.com.

