Railway crossing repairs to the CN line on Elmhurst Road will close a section of the street this weekend.

As of 6 p.m. tonight, Elmhurst will be closed between Wilkes Avenue and Ridgewood Avenue.

Elmhurst Road will reopen at 11 p.m. on Sunday, May 14. Pedestrian sidewalk access will be maintained while work is underway.

Motorists should allow additional time to get to their destinations and use alternate routes.

— Staff

