‘Hectic’ Time as Manitoba Police Officer Dragged During Arrest Attempt

BRANDON, Man. – Two Saskatoon men are facing several charges after separate incidents in Brandon, Man., involving the seizure of guns and the dragging of a police officer just before a pursuit.

Police say they arrested a 31-year-old man over the noon hour Thursday after a caller the previous day reported seeing a woman in a black Audi being punched.

The auto — a sport-utility vehicle allegedly stolen in Saskatoon — was located at a hotel and an officer who tried to stop a man and a woman from driving away after they had checked out was dragged a short distance but was not hurt.

The pair were arrested after a brief chase that ended when the vehicle went out of control in a rail yard.

The second man, who is also 31, was arrested a few hours later after a continuing investigation that led to a house where a number of guns and an allegedly stolen red Dodge pickup truck were found.

Police believe the male suspects know each other and had travelled together from Saskatoon, but it’s not immediately clear why they were in Brandon.

The Audi driver is facing charges that include assaulting a peace officer, while the 26-year-old woman of no fixed address has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

A number of firearms-related charges have been laid against the second man. All three suspects had their first court appearance scheduled for Friday.

Police initially located the SUV with Saskatchewan licence plates in the hotel parking lot early Thursday morning. There was also information that the driver might have a handgun.

Sgt. Dave Andrew, a police spokesman, said a record check showed the driver has a violent criminal record and is under a court order to meet a daily curfew and live in Saskatoon.

The driver fled on foot after the pursuit ended but was tracked down by a canine unit in a shed at the back of a home. The woman tried to run but was taken into custody.

Andrew said the second man taken into custody was arrested outside the home without incident. A search of the residence turned up two rifles, a shotgun and a BB handgun.

The Dodge truck had allegedly been stolen from Prince Albert, Sask.

“It was quite a hectic time,” said Andrew.

