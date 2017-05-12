Former Chamber CEO, Activists, Community Champions to Receive Order of Manitoba

WINNIPEG — A wide-ranging group of individuals with contributions to the community and beyond are among 12 recipients to be invested into the Order of Manitoba.

David Angus, the former president and CEO of the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce, is one of those recipients. Angus was instrumental in the creation of Winnipeg’s World Trade Centre. He also played a key role in the work of the Winnipeg Poverty Reduction Council and in raising awareness of Winnipeg’s ability to provide practical and visionary solutions to a range of local and global issues.

TV and film producer Lisa Meeches will also receive the honour. Meeches is a tireless advocate for youth, and has served on several local and national boards related to her industry and her community. She has also been a driving force behind the success of the annual Manito Ahbee Festival and has received many awards for her creative endeavours, mentorship and leadership.

Point Douglas community activist Selwyn (Sel) Burrows will also receive the honour for his work on social justice issues and helping people and communities in need.

Other recipients include:

Marlene Bertrand , C.M., innovator and a specialist in family violence intervention and prevention

, C.M., innovator and a specialist in family violence intervention and prevention Doreen Brownstone , Manitoba actor

, Manitoba actor Philipp R. Ens , founding partner of Triple E. Canada Ltd. based in Winkler, Man.

, founding partner of Triple E. Canada Ltd. based in Winkler, Man. Anne Lindsey , environmental sustainability and social justice advocate

, environmental sustainability and social justice advocate Dr. Rey D. Pagtakhan , P.C., internationally recognized for his contributions to medicine and public and community service

, P.C., internationally recognized for his contributions to medicine and public and community service Dr. Phillip James (Jim) Peebles , award-winning physicist

, award-winning physicist Robert (Bob) Picken , sports broadcaster and journalist

, sports broadcaster and journalist Paul Robson , former educator and Winnipeg Blue Bomber

, former educator and Winnipeg Blue Bomber Beverly Suek, founder of Women’s Housing Initiative Manitoba

Lt.-Gov. Janice Filmon will present the honours at a ceremony at 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 13 in Room 200 in Manitoba Legislative Building.

