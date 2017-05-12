Four Ontario Men Arrested in St. Boniface Bank Robbery

By Tyler Sutherland

Four Ontario men are in custody following a bank robbery in St. Boniface on Thursday.

At around 4:25 p.m., two men entered a bank in the 100 block of Provencher Boulevard and demanded money, while two others waited outside.

They fled in a vehicle, which police later located in the 100 block of Alpine Avenue. Two of the suspects fled on foot, but one was apprehended in the 600 block of Niakwa Road with the help of the canine unit.

Police found two more suspects in the area of Des Meurons Street and Humboldt Avenue at around 7:30 p.m., while the fourth suspect was picked up near St. Anne’s Road and Bishop Grandin Boulevard at 9 p.m.

Police also recovered the money stolen from the bank.

No one was injured.

Lindon Hunter, 27, and Nicholas Smith, 23, both of Mississauga, along with Denzel Domfeh, 22, of Etobicoke, and Travis Walker, 30, of Ontario, face several charges.

The major crimes unit continues to investigate.

Comments

comments