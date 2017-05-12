Blue Bombers Flying in Northern Youth to Experience Game Days

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are giving a group of northern Manitoba youth the VIP treatment at every home game this season.

The football club has partnered with Perimeter Aviation and Exchange Income Corporation to bring up to 45 youth and members from First Nations communities to Investors Group Field this year. During every home game, youth will be set up in a reserved section of seats, enjoy meals and snacks, meet the players on the field following the game and receive video board recognition.

The new program rewards leadership and favourable school attendance while supporting the northern Manitoba communities’ Suicide Prevention and Stay in School initiatives

“We’re thrilled to launch a program that will eliminate barriers for First Nations youth to take part in positive experiences and opportunities,” said Wade Miller, president and CEO of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Youth will arrive on a dedicated charter flight and enjoy private transportation and pick-up by the Bombers at the Perimeter Winnipeg airport. Hotel accommodation will be provided to youth and chaperones for evening games.

Blue Bombers quarterback Matt Nichols will visit one of the communities, as chosen through a contest, next spring to deliver Blue Bombers Care school programming.

A draft dinner later this month will determine the schedule of games and distribution of tickets.

Participating communities for the 2017 season are: St. Theresa Point, Garden Hill, Red Sucker Lake, Wasagamack, Oxford House, God’s Lake Narrows, Gods River, Shamattawa, Norway House, Cross Lake, Sandy Lake, Lac Brochet, Tadoule Lake and Brochet.

