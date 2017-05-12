ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

News » Police Detonate Suspicious Package in Downtown Winnipeg

Police Detonate Suspicious Package in Downtown Winnipeg

Police Detonate Suspicious Package in Downtown Winnipeg

in News0 Comments
Bomb Unit
A Winnipeg police robot works at the scene of a suspicious package in downtown Winnipeg on Friday, May 12, 2017. (@WPGPOLICE / TWITTER)

Winnipeg police detonated a suspicious package in the downtown area on Friday after cordoning off the area for several hours.

The bomb unit was on scene near Portage Avenue and Garry Street at around 2:30 p.m. Friday. Roughly an hour later, police detonated the package using a controlled robot.

Police had closed Portage in both directions between Fort and Smith Streets, and southbound Garry between Ellice to Graham Avenues.

Police said the package turned out not to be a threat to public safety.

Traffic was beginning to flow again in the area shortly after 4 p.m.


Comments

comments

MENU