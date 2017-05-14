Sport for Life Centre on Track to Leave Lasting Legacy in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — Work on one of the largest capital projects for the upcoming 2017 Canada Summer Games is coming along smoothly one month ahead of its targeted opening date.

The Canada Games Sport for Life Centre on Pacific Avenue will play host to the Games’ basketball and indoor volleyball events.

The centre will include three fully convertible court spaces, able to be transformed into volleyball and basketball courts during both weeks of the Games.

Aside from the space set dedicated to both sports, the facility will also be home to the Qualico Training Centre, a 124,000-square-foot training complex.

Amenities include a strength, conditioning and testing areas, a 160m training track, aerobic training centre, and multi-purpose areas for individual sports, fitness conditioning and workshops.

A lower-level parking garage on-site will include spots for roughly 88 vehicles.

Before the $23 million centre opens, it will host some test events to work out any kinks. Memberships for the fitness centre will go on sale after the May long weekend.

The facility itself is expected to open to the public in mid-June.

