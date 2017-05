Winnipeg police are looking for witnesses who may have seen a 25-year-old man get hit by a vehicle on Sunday.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. in the 2100 block of Main Street.

Police say the man was running westbound across Main when he was struck by a northbound vehicle.

He remains in hospital in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-7085.

— Staff

